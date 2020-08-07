

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rightmove (RMV.L) reported profit before tax of 61.6 million pounds for the 6 months ended 30 June 2020 compared to 108.1 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 5.72 pence compared to 9.81 pence.



First half revenue was 94.8 million pounds, down 34% from prior year. The Group said its first half revenue declined reflecting the impact of the 75% discount support offered to customers for the period April to June 2020. Membership numbers were down 3.3% since the start of the year to 19,158.



The Group confirmed its commitment to long established policy of returning all free cash flow to shareholders through a mix of dividends and share buy backs as soon as prudent.



