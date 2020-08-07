

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. (KNBWF.PK, KNBWY.PK), a Japanese manufacturer of alcohol beverages and soft drinks, reported that its profit attributable to owners of the company for the first six months of the current fiscal year was 33.31 billion yen or 39.31 yen per share compared to a loss of 474 million yen or 0.56 yen per share in the previous year.



Profit was 48.68 billion yen compared to 11.36 billion yen in the prior year.



Revenue declined to 872.47 billion yen from 929.81 billion yen in the previous year.



Looking ahead for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020, the company now expects attributable profit of 64.50 billion yen, normalized operating profit of 140 billion yen, and revenues of 1.824 trillion yen.



Previously, the company expected annual attributable profit of 115.5 billion yen, normalized operating profit of 191 billion yen, and revenues of 2.00 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KIRIN HOLDINGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de