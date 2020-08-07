

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, automotive supplier Magna International Inc. (MG.TO, MGA) re-instated its sales outlook for the full-year 2020, after it had withdrawn the outlook in late March, due to the high degree of business uncertainty caused by COVID-19.



For fiscal 2020, the company now projects total sales between $30.0 billion and $32.0 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report sales of $30.30 billion for the year.



Additionally, the company's Board of Directors declared a second quarter dividend of $0.40 per Common Share, payable on September 4, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 21, 2020.



