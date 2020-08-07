

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) is allowing its employees to work from home until July 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak and would give them $1,000 for home office needs, according to reports citing a Facebook spokeswoman.



This move comes after other tech giants, including Google, postponed their decisions to reopen offices in view of a surge in coronavirus cases.



The spokesperson was quoted as saying that the company has decided 'based on guidance from health and government experts', and 'internal discussions'to allow employees to continue voluntarily working from home until July 2021.



Facebook intends to continue to reopen its offices with restrictions based on the guidance of the government, and where there's been virus mitigation for the last two months.



The company is of the view that it is unlikely that many locations would reopen in the United States and Latin America before the end of the year, due to the high number of COVID-19 cases.



In July, Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL) Google had decided to extend the work-from-home option for its employees until at least July 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



In may, Twitter said it would allow its employees who want to work from home to do so permanently, even after the coronavirus-related lockdown restrictions around the world end.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

