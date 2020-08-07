

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade balance swung to a deficit in June, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Friday.



The trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 205 million in June from EUR 75 million surplus in the same month last year. In May, the trade deficit was EUR 285 million.



Exports declined 15.4 percent year-on-year in June and imports fell 10.2 percent.



Exports to the EU countries decreased 14.1 percent in June and imports from EU countries fell 7.9 percent. Shipments to countries outside the EU decreased 16.9 percent and imports from those countries declined 13.6 percent.



For the January-May period, the trade deficit was EUR 1.7 billion compared to a EUR 5 million shortfall registered a year ago. Exports declined 17.4 percent and imports decreased 12.3 percent.



