

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania trade deficit in June decreased from a year ago, as exports and imports declined, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.



Trade deficit narrowed to EUR 49.2 million in June from EUR 127.3 million in the same month last year. In May, the trade surplus was EUR 5.3 million.



Exports fell 7.6 percent year-on-year in June, following a 21.2 percent decline in the previous month.



Imports declined 10.4 percent annually in June, following a 34.0 percent fall in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, exports rose 11.7 percent in June and import increased 14.5 percent.



In the second quarter, the trade deficit was EUR 14.1 million. Exports and imports declined 16.4 percent and 24.8 percent, respectively.



