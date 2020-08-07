

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's trade surplus decreased in June, amid a fall in exports and imports, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.



The trade surplus decreased to EUR 6.23 billion in June from EUR 5.70 billion in the same period last year. In May, the trade surplus was EUR 5.58 billion.



Exports decreased 12.1 percent year-on-year in June, following a 30.4 percent fall in May.



On an annual basis, imports fell 15.6 percent in June, following a 35.2 percent decrease in the preceding month.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports rose 14.4 percent and imports increased 16.1 percent monthly.



