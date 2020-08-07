

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's trade surplus increased in June, amid a fall in both exports and imports, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The trade surplus increased to EUR 697 million in June from EUR 496 million in the same month last year.



A moderate decline was observed in both directions of euro-denominated external trade in goods than in April-May as the direct negative impacts of coronavirus pandemic eased, the agency said.



Exports fell 3.1 percent year-on-year in June, following a 28.6 percent decrease in May.



Imports decreased 5.7 percent annually in June, following a 24.5 percent fall in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

