

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer said Friday it reached a multi-year deal with Gilead Sciences to manufacture and supply Gilead's investigational antiviral remdesivir for COVID-19 patients.



As per the terms of the deal, Pfizer will provide contract manufacturing services at its McPherson, Kansas facility to manufacture and supply remdesivir for Gilead.



Remdesivir is an antiviral medicine that is being studied in multiple ongoing international clinical trials. It is now being used to treat COVID-19 patients through emergency use authorizations and other access programs around the world including the United States.



Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer said. '... we are pleased that Gilead is using our manufacturing capacity to help facilitate supply of this medicine to patients as quickly as possible.'



Earlier in June, Gilead decided to price remdesivir at $390 per vial for governments of developed countries. While the same government price of $390 per vial will apply in the U.S., price of the vial will be $520 for private insurance companies. The vast majority of patients are anticipated to receive a 5-day treatment course using 6 vials of remdesivir, which equates to $2,340 per patient, as per the government price.



