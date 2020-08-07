

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States recorded 1848 cornavirus-related casualties in the last 24 hours, the highest daily number since May 14.



The U.S. also crossed the 160,000 mark for deaths on Thursday. With this, the total death toll in the country rose to 160104 as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data Friday.



59765 additional infections were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the national total to 4883657.



Covid-related casualties are rising week-over-week for the fifth time consecutively.



Following is the state-wise infection and casualty data of the worst-affected regions as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



New York (32756 deaths, 418928 infections), New Jersey (15849 deaths, 183701 infections), Michigan (6506 deaths, 94656 infections), Massachusetts (8691 deaths, 119874 infections), Louisiana (4146 deaths, 127246 infections), Illinois (7791 deaths, 189705 infections), Pennsylvania (7282 deaths, 121247 infections), California (10021 deaths, 541339 infections), Connecticut (4437 deaths, 50245 infections), Texas (8569 deaths, 483,920 infections), Georgia (4026 deaths, 204895 infections), Virginia (2299 deaths, 95867 infections), Maryland (3551 deaths, 93005 infections), Florida (7747 deaths, 510389 infections), Indiana (3013 deaths, 71015 infections), Ohio (3618 deaths, 97471 infections), Colorado (1852 deaths, 49418 infections), Minnesota (1677 deaths, 58640 infections), Arizona (4002 deaths, 183656 infections) Washington (1653 deaths, 60917 infections), North Carolina (2126 deaths, 131802 infections), Mississippi (1825 deaths, 64400 infections), Tennessee (1186 deaths, 116350 infections), Alabama (1714 deaths and 94654 infections) South Carolina (1942 deaths, 96797 infections), Rhode Island (1014 deaths, 19611 infections) and Missouri (1302 deaths, 56773 infections).



Global cases hit the grim milestone of 19 million late Thursday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de