

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Revive Essential Oil has recalled Wintergreen and Birch Essential Oils and Sore No More, Ache Away and Breeze Essential Oil Blends due to failure to meet child resistant packaging requirements.



The company said the products contain the substance methyl salicylate which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.



No injuries have been reported. But the company have asked customers to immediately store the products in a safe location out of reach of children and contact for a free child-resistant replacement cap.



The items were sold exclusively online at REVIVE-EO.com from August 2018 through May 2020 for between $8 and $32.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de