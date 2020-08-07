Anzeige
Freitag, 07.08.2020

WKN: A0LD9M ISIN: GB00B1GCQP32 
07.08.2020 | 18:58
July surge of UK vehicle sales put rest of Europe in the shade, but market expected to be 28-30% down at year end, according to latest research from GlobalData

- July UK light vehicle sales totalled *203,000 - a whopping +10.6% YoY increase

- Total UK light vehicle sales market expected to be **28-30% down at year end, according to latest GlobalData estimates.

- Western Europe light vehicle sales in July totalled ***1.3 million, down -1.9% YoY.

LONDON, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- July light vehicle sales in Europe provided surprises aplenty, not least in the UK. Without incentives or a scrappage scheme in place, UK sales totalled over *203,000 - a whopping 10.6% ahead of last year. However, the UK market is still expected to be **28-30% down at year end, according to the latest data from GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Big five European markets total light vehicle sales year-on-year % changes, 2020

The UK industry has been vociferous in calling for support for the sector and has looked on in envy as a raft of measures have been announced for the service and hospitality sector.

Calum MacRae, Automotive Analyst at GlobalData, commented: "July's hike amounted to deferred purchases from lockdown. The result's slightly curious as one might think consumers would defer until September's new registration; however, automakers have been very aggressive with incentives and attractive deals look to have tipped the balance.

"As the furloughing scheme ends in October, we'll start to see a truer economic picture. All indications at the moment don't bode well for the UK light vehicle sales market, with GlobalData estimates still predicting it to be 28-30% down at year end - more damaged than other European markets that have been beneficiaries of government support."

In Western Europe light vehicle sales for July totalled ***1.3 million, just 1.9% behind last year's. The month represented the market's strongest showing since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis.

The incentive fuelled markets of Spain, Germany and France all showed an improvement in sales. Italy, which is expected to announce a scrappage scheme shortly, narrowed its year-on-year fall to ****10.8%.

MacRae added: "July's results beg the question if the UK industry is resilient enough without concerted government support? August is a relatively quiet month for sales as the market gears up for September's plate change. Only by the end of September will we be able to tell if it's a sustainable recovery."

* source: SMMT (Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders)
** source: GlobalData Total UK light vehicle sales estimates, July 2020
*** source: KBA, SMMT, ANFAC, ANFIA and CCFA
**** source: ANFIA

Information based on GlobalData's automotive report: 'COVID-19 and its Impact on the Automotive Sector'. For a free copy of the report email pr@globaldata.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1225586/Light_Vehicle_Sales.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1167658/GlobalData_Logo.jpg

Please contact the GlobalData Press Office for comment, analysts available for interview: +44 (0)207-936-6400, Email: pr@globaldata.com

GlobalData logo (PRNewsfoto/GlobalData)

© 2020 PR Newswire
