

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After a weak start and a subsequent uptick, the Switzerland stock market faltered Friday morning, but rebounded swiftly and stayed positive right through the session.



However, with investors largely refraining from making significant moves, stocks exhibited a mixed trend and the benchmark SMI eventually ended flat.



Despite data showing a bigger than expected job additions in the U.S. in the month of July, rising U.S.-China tensions and worries about rising coronavirus cases and the pandemic's impact on global growth continued to render the mood cautious.



The SMI, which edged down to 10,039.06 early on in the session, later rose to 10,126.93 before finally settling at 10,068.03, little changed from previous close of 10,067.13.



Alcon moved up nearly 1.4%. Sika, Lonza Group, Adecco, Richemont, Givaudan and Swisscom gained 0.4 to 0.7%.



On the other hand, Credit Suisse, Novartis, UBS Group and Swatch Group drifted down by 0.5 to 0.8%.



Among the stocks in the midcap section, Sonova moved up more than 2%, while OC Oerlikon Corp and Bucher Industries both ended higher by about 1.3%. BB Biotech, Logitech and Lindt & Sp Ps gained 0.9 to 1%.



Among the losers, AMS, Dufry and Vifor Pharma slid 1.1 to 1.5%, Julius Baer ended down 0.9% and Lindt & Spruengli declined by about 0.6%.



Among the other major markets in Europe, Germany ended moderately higher with its benchmark DAX moving up 0.66%. France and the U.K. just about managed to close higher, with their key indices CAC 40 and FTSE 100 both edging up by 0.09%. The pan European Stoxx 600 moved up 0.29%.



