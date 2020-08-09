

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AVEVA Group plc (AVV.L) confirmed that it has entered into discussions with OSIsoft, LLC regarding a potential acquisition.



AVEVA noted that there can be no certainty that the discussions between AVEVA and OSIsoft will lead to any agreement concerning the possible acquisition, nor as to the timing or terms of any such agreement and there can be no assurance that, even if reached, any such agreement would be completed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

