

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - Bath Iron Works, a unit of General Dynamics Corp (GD), and the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local S6 reached an agreement to end a strike by shipyard workers in Bath, Maine, the company and union said.



About 4,300 members of the Local S6 have been on strike since June 22.



'We are pleased to have reached agreement with our union partners and look forward to getting back to the job of building ships for the U.S. Navy,' said Phebe Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer of General Dynamics.



The agreement keeps existing subcontracting language and protects seniority, the union said.



The union said that the tentative three-year agreement is being unanimously recommended by the Local S6 negotiating committee. Local S6 members would receive the contract in the mail and vote online and via phone in the coming weeks.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GENERAL DYNAMICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de