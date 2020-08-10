

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) utilities continue restoration efforts for customers of Jersey Central Power & Light or JCP&L who lost power as a result of Tropical Storm Isaias. Service has been restored to more than 769,500 JCP&L customers - more than 97% of the 788,000 customers impacted by the storm, the company said in a statement.



The company also said that more than 9,000 utility personnel from JCP&L, other FirstEnergy companies, and partner utilities from electric industry mutual assistance organizations continue working around the clock to restore power to about 18,500 JCP&L customers who remain without power.



The company projects that some of the more difficult restorations in the Central Region are expected to be restored by Monday, August 10 at 11:30 p.m., and in the Northern Region to be restored by Tuesday, August 11 at 11:30 p.m.



