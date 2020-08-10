

STAVANGER (dpa-AFX) - Equinor (EQNR) said it has appointed Anders Opedal as president and Chef Executive Officer effective on 2 November 2020. Eldar Sætre will retire after six years as CEO and more than 40 years in the company.



Anders Opedal comes from the position as Executive Vice President Technology, Projects and Drilling. He joined Equinor as a petroleum engineer in 1997, spent many years in Drilling and Well and served as Chief Procurement Officer. He later served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer before taking the role as Senior Vice President and country manager Brazil.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EQUINOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de