Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 643 internationalen Medien
NEU! Unglaublich, aber wahr! Bis zu 1.000% mit dieser Gold-Kupfer-Aktie! Das ist Ihr nächstes Millionen-Los!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 867152 ISIN: AU000000GPT8 Ticker-Symbol: 46T 
Frankfurt
07.08.20
08:11 Uhr
2,267 Euro
-0,097
-4,10 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
GPT GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GPT GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2872,36609.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GPT
GPT GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GPT GROUP2,267-4,10 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.