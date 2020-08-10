

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate remained unchanged in July, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed on Monday.



The jobless rate came in at seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent in July, unchanged from June. Economists had forecast the rate to rise to 3.6 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate held steady at 3.2 percent in July. The expected rate was 3.4 percent.



The number of registered unemployed decreased by 1,419 from the previous month to 148,870 in July.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 advanced to 3.4 percent from 3.3 percent in June.



