

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) said that it welcomed the announcement from the Department for Transport or DfT regarding extended funding of bus services in England, to be provided by the UK Government.



The U.K Government's funding will support the provision of vital services by regional bus operators in England during the coronavirus pandemic.



On 8th August, the DfT announced a further eight-week 218.4 million pounds funding package, following which weekly funding of up to 27.3 million pounds will be available until such a time as funding is no longer required.



The U.K. Government announced plans to publish a National Bus Strategy, to set out how it plans to support a sustainable future for bus services across the country. The Government is also actively working on ways to ensure the bus sector can operate independently and be commercially viable.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GO-AHEAD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de