

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks gave up early gains to turn flat on Monday as investors weighed rising U.S.-China tensions against signs of improvement in China's industrial activity.



Investors kept a close eye on Sino-U.S. relations amid concerns that their trade deal could be at jeopardy.



Amid mounting tensions between Washington and Beijing, U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar offered President Donald Trump's strong support for democratic Taiwan.



China said it will impose sanctions on 11 U.S. citizens in response to similar measures from Washington on Chinese and Hong Kong officials.



Traders are also grappling with an unclear timeline on the U.S. virus relief package.



The benchmark CAC 40 was little changed at 4,892, giving up early gains.



Speed-train maker Alstom declined 1.7 percent. The company, which is in deal to buy Bombardier Transportation, said it remains convinced of the strong strategic rationale for the acquisition.



The company also said it is confident in its ability to restore in the medium term the profitability and commercial performance of the business.



Total SA advanced half a percent, tracking higher oil prices after Saudi Aramco said demand will continue to improve.



