

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney World, the Orlando, Florida-based entertainment complex, is reducing its working hours, mainly for theme parks, in September amid increasing cancellations as coronavirus pandemic worsens in the state.



As per Disney World's website, starting September 8, the Magic Kingdom will close at 6 p.m., instead of current 7 p.m. Hollywood Studios will also close an hour earlier at 7 p.m.



Further, Epcot will close two hours earlier at 7 p.m., while the Animal Kingdom will cut short its working time to 9 am - 5 pm from the current working time of 8 am to 6 pm. Meanwhile, Disney Springs will maintain its current schedule of 10 am to 10 pm.



The news comes after Disney's CEO Bob Chapek said recently that demand at the parks are not as high as they had expected as Covid-19 stuck again after the company announced reopening of the parks.



During last week's conference call, Chapek said, 'We've also had a higher-than-expected level of cancellations once somebody does make a reservation because as the disease ebbs and flows, they might necessarily cancel.'



In its third quarter, Disney reported a sharp decline in profit and revenues as most of the company's theme parks and resorts were closed for the entire quarter. Disney said its parks, experiences, and products segment were the most severely affected with an adverse impact of $3.5 billion in the quarter.



Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy further said then that at Walt Disney World, the company is achieving its objective of driving a positive net contribution at current attendance levels and expects demand will grow when the COVID situation in Florida improves.



Disney's theme parks, which were closed in March following the coronavirus spread, began a phased reopening in mid-July following all safety guidelines, and with limited capacity. As of now, all four Walt Disney World theme parks and Disney Springs are open.



