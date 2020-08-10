

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL):



-Earnings: -$1.64 billion in Q2 vs. $0.47 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$7.83 in Q2 vs. $2.25 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$1.28 billion or -$6.13 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$4.82 per share -Revenue: $0.18 billion in Q2 vs. $2.81 billion in the same period last year.



