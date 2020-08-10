

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's household consumption declined in June, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.



Household spending fell a working day adjusted 5.8 percent year-on-year in June.



The largest negative contribution came from the sector restaurants, cafes, hotels and other accommodation services by 26.3 percent annually in June.



Meanwhile, retail trade, clothing and footwear increased by 2.5 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, household consumption increased 2.9 percent monthly in June.



During the three months to June, consumption decreased by 8.6 percent compared with the same period a year ago.



