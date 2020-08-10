

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PPL Corporation (PPL) reported earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $344 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $441 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, PPL Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $427 million or $0.65 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.3% to $1.74 billion from $1.80 billion last year.



PPL Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $427 Mln. vs. $422 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.65 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q2): $1.74 Bln vs. $1.80 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 to $2.60



