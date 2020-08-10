

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nikola Corp. (NKLA) announced a minimum order of 2,500 electrified refuse trucks from Republic Services, expandable up to 5,000. The order is to begin full production deliveries in 2023. Republic Services expects to realize significant operating cost savings and environmental benefits from these trucks.



'This partnership significantly accelerates Republic Services' progress in fleet innovation to drive profitable growth, reduce emissions, enhance customer loyalty and create long-term shareholder value,' said Jon Vander Ark, president.



In the previous year, Republic Services set a long-term sustainability goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 35%.



