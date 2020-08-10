

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A fencing was erected at Montrose Beach in Chicago after people gathered in large number at a lakefront park on the North Side over the weekend.



After spotting hundreds of people flocking to Montrose Beach, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a stern warning through social media.



'It's called a pandemic, people. This reckless behavior on Montrose Beach is what will cause us to shut down the parks and lakefront. Don't make us take steps backwards,' the mayor said on Twitter in the early hours of Sunday.



She posted a photo showing several semi-nude holidaymakers in their bath suits, many of them violating social distancing guidelines and without wearing face masks, moving around or relaxing on a grassy area near boat docks.



'In case you were wondering, I stopped by to see for myself. It's being addressed,' Lightfood tweeted in a second message.



The Democrat Mayor reportedly visited the area with a photographer who captured scenes of the crowds on Saturday.



On Sunday, Chicago Park District authorities erected fencing in the area.



'The Chicago Park District installed fencing at Montrose Beach to deter large gatherings like those observed (Saturday). While the lakefront trail is open, Chicago's beaches and parkland east of Lake Shore Drive remain closed under the Chicago Department of Public Health's executive order,' the Chicago Tribune quoted a Park District spokeswoman as saying.



Police officers were stationed at barriers nearby to prevent individuals from accessing the lakefront at the beach, NBC Chicago reported.



