-Earnings: -$5.47 million in Q3 vs. $5.64 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.60 in Q3 vs. $0.59 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$6.77 million or -$0.74 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.69 per share -Revenue: $14.72 million in Q3 vs. $47.03 million in the same period last year.



