

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - 51job Inc. (JOBS) reported earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled RMB376.66 million, or RMB5.55 per share. This compares with RMB67.42 million, or RMB1.00 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, 51job Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB358.52 million or RMB5.28 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.0% to RMB828.63 million from RMB963.59 million last year.



51job Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): RMB358.52 Mln. vs. RMB400.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): RMB5.28 vs. RMB5.90 last year. -Revenue (Q2): RMB828.63 Mln vs. RMB963.59 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: RMB2.70 to RMB3.20 Next quarter revenue guidance: RMB820 - RMB870 Mln



