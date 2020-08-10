

LOS ANGELES (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY):



-Earnings: -$8.35 billion in Q2 vs. $0.64 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$9.12 in Q2 vs. $0.84 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Occidental Petroleum Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$1.61 billion or -$1.76 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$1.68 per share -Revenue: $2.98 billion in Q2 vs. $4.48 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

