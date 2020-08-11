

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L, HSBC) has announced the anticipated launch of nine separate offers to purchase for cash any and all of the outstanding series of notes. The launch of the offers is expected to be at or around 10:00 a.m. on August 11, 2020. As of the date of the offer to purchase, the aggregate outstanding principal amount of notes subject to the offers is $13.35 billion.



HSBC Holdings noted that each offer will expire on August 18, 2020. The company expects the settlement date to occur on the third business day after the expiration time, or August 21, 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HSBC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de