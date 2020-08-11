

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Petrofac Ltd. (POFCF.PK, POFCY.PK, PFC.L) reported that its net loss for the six months ended 30 June 2020 was US$78 million compared to net profit of US$139 million last year. The latest-period result was negatively impacted by exceptional items and certain re-measurements of US$99 million.



Revenue for the period was $2.10 billion, down from $2.82 billion in the prior year.



Petrofac said that it aims to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions to net zero by 2030.



The company said it will achieve its target of 30% of women in senior roles by 2030. It is setting interim targets of 10% of women in senior roles by 2021 and 20% of women in senior roles by 2025.



