

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SDL plc (SDL.L) reported profit before tax of 11.7 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2020 compared to 10.9 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 11.1 pence compared to 8.7 pence. Adjusted operating profit was 16.3 million pounds compared to 16.1 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share declined to 11.7 pence from 12.3 pence.



First half revenue declined year-on-year to 180.7 million pounds from 182.5 million pounds. Group revenue declined 1.0% on a reported basis and 2.0% on a constant currency basis. The Group said the decrease arose in the Language Services segment as a result of the impact of COVID-19 on certain sectors, and was partially offset by new deals in the Language Technologies and Content Technologies segments.



Adolfo Hernandez, CEO of SDL plc, said: 'Looking to the second half, which is traditionally our stronger period, although our pipeline is good, COVID-19 continues to present a risk to trading patterns and software sales cycles.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SDL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de