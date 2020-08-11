

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Seabourn said that it will cancel upcoming voyages for three cruise ships in its fleet as a part of its pause in global ship operations.



Seabourn Encore ship's operations have been paused until November 25, 2020. Seabourn Ovation's operations is paused effective through December 20, 2020.



The company has paused operations of Seabourn Sojourn ship until May 24, 2021.



The company said that passengers currently confirmed on Seabourn Sojourn's 2021 World Cruise will be automatically re-accommodated in the same suite on Seabourn Sojourn's 2022 World Cruise, at rate paid, within 30 days.



Passengers with impacted cruises--except World Cruise 2021-- will automatically be cancelled and all guests will receive Bonus Future Cruise Credits. They can also request a full refund of monies paid to Seabourn.



Passengers who paid in full will receive 125% Future Cruise Credit of the base cruise fare paid to Seabourn. They can also request a full refund of the monies paid to Seabourn.



Passengers who booked under deposit will receive a Future Cruise Credit valued at 125% of the deposit amount paid. They can also request a full refund of the monies paid to Seabourn.



The company noted that the Future Cruise Credit is valid for 12 months from the date of issue and may be used to book sailings departing through December 31, 2022. The amount of non-cruise fare purchases may be transferred to a new booking.



Alternatively, guests may request a refund of the monies paid to Seabourn, which will be reimbursed to the original form of payment.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

