

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Supermarket chain Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. is recalling select Valencia oranges, lemons, and various other products containing fresh lemon citing potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.



The recall involves Wegmans' four-pound bag of Valencia Oranges with UPC: 7789052363, two-pound bag of lemons with UPC: 7789015917, and bulk lemons with UPC: 4033.



A variety of in-store produced seafood and restaurant foods items that contain fresh lemon are also included in the recall.



The affected products were sold in Wegmans stores between July 31 and August 7 in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, and Brooklyn and Harrison, NY.



According to the agency, the affected products can potentially be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. It is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. The symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.



The recall was initiated after Wegmans' lemons and oranges supplier Freshouse Produce LLC, issued a recall of its supplies. Freshouse's internal testing identified Listeria monocytogenes on a piece of equipment in one of its packing facilities.



However, no illnesses have been reported until date.



In similar recalls, Garland Ventures Ltd in July had called back 1095 cases of Five Cheese Stuffed Shells trays for Listeria concerns. Norpac Fisheries Export also recalled shrimp poke citing potential to be contaminated with Listeria.



