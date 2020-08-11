

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks advanced on Tuesday, with positive German economic sentiment figures and hopes for an agreement in the United States on more coronavirus-related economic stimulus helping underpin investor sentiment.



The German ZEW Economic Sentiment index rose to 71.5 points in August from 59.3 reported in July.



The benchmark CAC 40 jumped 121 points, or 2.5 percent, to 5,032 after gaining 0.4 percent the previous day.



Automaker Renault surged 4.1 percent and Peugeot rallied 3.8 percent after data showed China's auto sales rose by an annual 16.4 percent in July in a sign of sustained recovery for the industry's biggest global market.



Vivendi rallied 3.3 percent. The mass media conglomerate and Amber Capital have agreed to sign a pact regarding Lagardère.



The companies will initiate steps in this framework with Lagardère to each seek a minority Supervisory Board representation of three members for Amber Capital and one member for Vivendi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de