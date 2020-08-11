

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.DE) said, for fiscal 2020, the company now expects a sales growth of approximately 4% and service revenues to increase by 2% to 3%. EBITDA is expected to remain unchanged at the previous year's level. The company will release half year figures on 13 August 2020.



1&1 Drillisch noted that the sales and EBITDA forecasts are still subject to uncertainties as an assessment of the duration and further effects of the coronavirus pandemic is currently not exactly possible.



