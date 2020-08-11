

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Sysco Corp. (SYY):



-Earnings: -$618.42 million in Q4 vs. $535.77 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.22 in Q4 vs. $1.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Sysco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$147.83 million or -$0.29 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.30 per share -Revenue: $8.87 billion in Q4 vs. $15.47 billion in the same period last year.



