Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 643 internationalen Medien
Massive Exploration sorgt für gewaltigen Newsflow und Neubewertung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859121 ISIN: US8718291078 Ticker-Symbol: SYY 
Tradegate
11.08.20
14:19 Uhr
49,715 Euro
-1,485
-2,90 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
SYSCO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SYSCO CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,55050,0415:00
49,52549,99015:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SYSCO
SYSCO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SYSCO CORPORATION49,715-2,90 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.