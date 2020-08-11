

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) said Tuesday that the China National Medical Products Administration or NMPA has approved a pre-exposure prophylaxis indication for its blockbuster HIV drug Truvada (emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300 mg).



In China, Truvada for PrEP is indicated in combination with safer sex practices for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to reduce the risk of sexually acquired HIV-1 in at-risk adults and adolescents weighing at least 35 kilograms.



Truvada for PrEP should be taken once daily and used together with safer sex practices. Individuals must have a negative HIV-1 test immediately prior to initiating Truvada for PrEP.



Truvada is the first medicine approved for HIV prevention in China. Previously, Truvada was approved in combination with other antiretroviral medicines as a treatment for HIV-1 infection in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older.



The approval of Truvada for PrEP was supported by data from two randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials known as the Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis Initiative (iPrEx) and Partners PrEP.



A total of 2,834 HIV-1 uninfected adults in the trials received Truvada. The number of new HIV-1 seroconversions was significantly lower among those who received Truvada compared to those in the placebo group, Gilead noted.



According to data published by the China National Health Commission or NHC in November 2019, 131,000 new HIV infections were reported between January and October 2019 in China. Among the newly reported cases, sexual transmission was the main mode of transmission.



