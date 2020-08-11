

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors (GM) said that its executive vice president and chief financial officer, Dhivya Suryadevara, will leave the company for an external opportunity outside the automotive industry. The company will conduct an internal and external search for a successor.



The company said that it has appointed John Stapleton, GM North America chief financial officer, as acting global chief financial officer, effective August 15.



Stapleton has been in his current role since January 2014. He joined the company in 1990 and has held a series of finance roles with increasing responsibility in manufacturing, labor, performance improvement and operations.



