

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) said it will acquire three Eastern European OTC skincare and hair loss treatment brands, Emolium, Iwostin and Loxon, from Sanofi. The deal is anticipated to close early in the fourth quarter.



Perrigo CEO Murray Kessler said, 'We continue to prioritize opportunities that build on our self-care transformation and seek bolt-on assets that support our five growth pillars. We are pleased to add these margin enhancing assets to strengthen our international self-care portfolio and deliver value for our shareholders.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PERRIGO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de