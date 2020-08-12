

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics is set to issue UK quarterly GDP, industrial production and foreign trade data. The economy is forecast to contract 20.5 percent sequentially in the second quarter after easing 2.2 percent in the first quarter.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it rose against the franc, it was steady against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 139.08 against the yen, 1.1983 against the franc, 1.3036 against the greenback and 0.8993 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.



