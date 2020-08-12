

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (JET.L) reported that its loss for the first six months of 2020 was 158 million euros, compared to a loss of 27 million euros in the first half of 2019. The loss was mainly driven by amortisation, advisory, transaction and integration related expenses connected to the combination of Just Eat and Takeaway.com and the proposed transaction with Grubhub.



Adjusted EBITDA for the period increased 133% to 177 million euros, from the prior year, driven by gross margin growth.



The company said it processed 257 million orders in the first six months of 2020, representing a 32% increase from last year, driven by strong accelerated order growth in the second quarter of 2020.



Like-for-like total revenue was 1.031 million euros in the first six months of 2020, a 44% increase from €715 million in the first half of 2019.



