

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation rose to the highest level in four months in July, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Separate data from the statistical office showedt that industrial production declined sharply in June.



The consumer price index rose 2.8 percent year-on-year in July, after a 2.6 percent increase in June. This was in line with economists' forecast.



The latest inflation was the highest since March, when it was 3.0 percent.



Prices of food products grew 5.57 percent and those of non-food products rose by 0.88 percent in July. Services cost increased by 3.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in July.



Another report from the statistical office showed that industrial production declined a seasonally and working-day adjusted 16.2 percent month-on-month in June.



Production in manufacturing increased 21.6 percent monthly in June and mining and quarrying output rose 0.6 percent.



Meanwhile, energy output fell 0.7 percent.



On an annual basis, industrial production declined 14.3 percent in June.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production grew 19.0 percent monthly in June and declined 11.3 percent from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

