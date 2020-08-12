

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone industrial production grew for the second straight month in June, following a marked relaxation of the coronavirus containment measures, data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Industrial output grew 9.1 percent on month, slower than the 12.3 percent rise in May and the 10 percent rise economists' had forecast.



On a yearly basis, the decline in industrial output slowed to 12.3 percent from 20.4 percent in the previous month. Economists had expected an annual decrease of 11.5 percent.



Among main industrial grouping, production of durable consumer goods surged 20.2 percent and that of capital goods by 14.2 percent.



Output of intermediate goods advanced 6.7 percent and that of non-durable consumer goods by 4.8 percent. Energy output grew only 2.6 percent.



Data showed that industrial production in EU27 climbed 9.1 percent on month and decreased 11.6 percent from the same period last year.



