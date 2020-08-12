

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK) reported that its second-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders widened to 101.4 million euros from 1.8 million euros in the prior year, due to downturn in demand caused by the Corona pandemic. On a per share basis, net loss was 1.87 euros, compared to 0.02 euros in the previous year.



Sales for the second-quarter declined to 1.52 billion euros from 2.23 billion euros in the prior year.



Looking ahead financial year 2020, the company anticipates a notable reduction in sales. 'Salzgitter AG confirms its guidance from July 22, 2020 of 'a negative pre-tax result in the low to mid-triple digit million euro range,' the company said in a statement.



The resulting fluctuation in the consolidated pre-tax result may be within a considerable range, either to the positive or to the negative, the company said.



