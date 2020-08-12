

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks edged higher on Wednesday after data showed factory output in the euro zone grew for the second straight month in June, following a marked relaxation of the coronavirus containment measures.



Industrial output grew 9.1 percent on month, slower than the 12.3 percent rise in May and the 10 percent rise economists' had forecast, Eurostat said.



On a yearly basis, the decline in industrial output slowed to 12.3 percent from 20.4 percent in the previous month. Economists had expected an annual decrease of 11.5 percent.



Meanwhile, the U.K. economy contracted for the second straight time in the second quarter amid the coronavirus pandemic although there was some pick up in June after government relaxed restrictions on movement, data from the Office for National Statistics showed.



Gross domestic product contracted by 20.4 percent sequentially in the second quarter, following a 2.2 percent drop in the first quarter. Economists had forecast a quarterly fall of 20.5 percent.



The latest fall was the biggest contraction since the records began in 1955. On a yearly basis, GDP plunged 21.7 percent in the second quarter but smaller than the economists' forecast of 22.4 percent.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.3 percent at 371.90, rising for a fourth straight session.



France's CAC 40 index gained 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.8 percent amid bets of domestic stimulus while the German DAX was marginally lower.



Sunrise Communications surged as much as 26 percent after Liberty Global launched a takeover offer for the Swiss telecoms group.



Food-ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com NV rose over 2 percent after reporting higher revenue and underlying profit for the first half of 2020, benefiting from continuing tailwinds.



Online fashion retailer ASOS surged 5 percent after upgrading sales and profit outlook.



Infrastructure group Balfour Beatty tumbled 3.4 percent after it made a £26m pre-tax loss in the first half of 2020.



Freenet soared 13.5 percent after announcing customer growth and increase in earnings in the first half of 2020.



Leoni surged 5.1 percent. The German company said it has seen a gradual recovery in its customers' production since April.



