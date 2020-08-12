

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production declined for the fourth consecutive month in June, as initially estimated, final data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production declined a working-day adjusted 12.2 percent year-on-year in June, following a 27.8 percent decrease in May, as initially estimated.



The effects of the economic processes caused by the coronavirus epidemic were still perceptible in this period, the agency said.



On a non-adjusted basis, industrial production decreased 7.8 percent annually in June, following a 30.9 percent fall in the preceding month, as estimated.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 17.1 percent monthly in June, following a 16.1 percent increase in the prior month, in line with initial estimate.



