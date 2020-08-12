

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese Internet services provider Tencent Holdings Ltd. (TCEHY.PK) reported Monday that its second-quarter profit attributable to equity holders grew 37 percent to 33.11 billion Chinese yuan or $4.68 billion from last year's 24.14 billion yuan.



Earnings per share were 3.437 yuan, up from 2.520 yuan last year.



Non-IFRS attributable profit was 30.15 billion yuan or $4.26 billion, compared to 23.53 billion yuan a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 3.130 yuan.



Operating profit climbed 43 percent from last year to 39.31 billion yuan or $5.55 billion. Operating margin increased to 34 percent from 31 percent last year.



Adjusted operating profit grew 38 percent to 37.63 billion yuan or $5.32 billion, and adjusted operating margin increased to 33 percent from 31 percent last year.



Total revenues were 114.88 billion yuan or $16.23 billion, an increase of 29 percent from prior year's 88.82 billion yuan.



In Hong Kong, Tencent shares traded at HK$520.50, up 1.36 percent.



